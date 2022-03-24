NVDIA dev kit delivers 275 trillion operations/sec for AI, robotics apps

NVIDIA announced the availability of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin developer kit , the world’s most powerful, compact, and energy-efficient AI supercomputer for advanced robotics, autonomous machines, and next-generation embedded and edge computing.

Jetson AGX Orin delivers 275 trillion operations per second, giving customers over 8x the processing power of its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier while maintaining the same palm-sized form factor and pin compatibility — all at a similar price. It features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed interfaces, faster memory bandwidth, and multimodal sensor support to feed multiple, concurrent AI application pipelines.

Customers using Jetson AGX Orin can leverage the full NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated computing stack, NVIDIA JetPack SDK, pre-trained models from the NVIDIA NGC catalog, and the latest frameworks and tools for application development and optimization such as NVIDIA Isaac on Omniverse, NVIDIA Metropolis , and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit . This reduces time and cost for production-quality AI deployments, allowing developers to access the largest, most complex models needed to solve robotics and edge AI challenges in 3D perception, natural language understanding, multisensor fusion, and more.

The Jetson embedded computing partner ecosystem encompasses a broad range of services and products, including cameras and other multimodal sensors, carrier boards, hardware design services, AI and system software, developer tools, and custom software development.