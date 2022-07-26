NVIDIA Jetson-based edge AI platform features sensor fusion capability

SmartCow announced that they released Ultron, an NVIDIA Jetson-based edge AI platform with sensor fusion capability on the edge for industrial applications requiring logic-based decisions and actions. Ultron is built for smart city and autonomous infrastructure applications where high computing power and low latency can be leveraged for AI vision applications, helping deliver solutions for various verticals such as smart factories, road intersections, and home automation.

SmartCow built an all-in-one control software platform in Ultron that combines a wide range of industrial functionalities such as machine vision, sensor fusion, AIoT, and robotics, complemented by control software. This control software integrates I/O control, computer vision, video analytics, and NVIDIA DeepStream by providing the necessary vision and sensor fusion capabilities in the form of function libraries, I/O blocks, and APIs that can be called up from Ultron, all configurable through a browser-based programming tool. Ultron also works with SmartCow FleetTrackr, which monitors and records run-time data such as machine productivity or operating temperature, automatically starts and stops processes, generates alarms and alerts if the machine malfunctions, and more.