NVMe SSDs combine 8-channel PCIe Gen 3 x4, data protection, MCU-based power management

ATP Electronics combines the speed and performance of PCIe NVMe with the reliability and endurance features of 3D NAND flash, the high capacity of triple-level flash (TLC), high-performance 8-channel controller s , end-to-end data protection, breakthrough power management and power loss protection (PLP) technology to deliver its next-generation M.2 2280 NVMe N600Si/N600Sc solid state modules.

Overview

Available capacities: 120/240/480/960/1920 GB

Sequential read/write performance: 3,420/3,050 MB/s max.

Endurance: Up to 5,120 TB

Available in I-Temp (N600Si) and C-Temp (N600Sc) ratings

End-to-end data protection and RAID support

The ATP N600Si/N600Sc M.2 NVMe 2280 SSDs feature 8 Gb/s PCIe Gen3 x4 lanes of simultaneous data flow with eight NAND channels. This design optimizes both hardware and software to take full advantage of PCIe 3.1 and NVMe 1.3 SSD specifications, addressing diverse industries’ need for fast and reliable storage.

End-to-end data path protection and SRAM error correcting code (ECC) provide error control throughout the entire data transfer path from the host system to the SSD and vice versa, thus ensuring data integrity and reliable data transfers.

Providing an extra layer of reliability is a unique power management and power loss protection (PLP) mechanism based on a microcontroller (MCU) design. Integrated into ATP’s 4th Generation PLP, PowerProtector 4, the MCU design improves device protection and data integrity when power failures, glitches and power current challenges occur.

ATP PowerProtector 4 combines hardware and firmware solutions to protect both data and storage device, such as power-up inrush current suppression and input over-voltage protection. For better data integrity, the input power noise de-glitch prevents incorrect cache flushing caused by false triggers such as noisy or unstable host input voltage. With customization options available, the new MCU-based design allows PLP capabilities to be tailor-fitted according to unique customer requirements, application-specific needs, or use cases.

ATP N600Si/N600Sc NVMe SSDs leverage a proprietary 2 KB codeword Low-Density Parity-Check (LDPC) ECC with an embedded programmable RAID engine that enhances the endurance and data retention of 3D TLC NAND. RAID support ensures redundancy and fault tolerance to prevent data loss in the event of a drive failure.