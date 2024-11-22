NYU Wireless releases 6G channel propagation data

The wireless industry considers 6.75 GHz to 16.95 GHz as a potential “sweet spot” for 6G communications.

While the wireless community searches for 5G and 6G use cases, university research continues into the technologies that might make their way into 6G. NYU Wireless, a leading research organization for wireless technology, has released data on its channel-sounding research for 5G and 6G.

Founding Prof. Ted Rappaport said November 21, 2024 on LinkedIn: “World’s largest 6G Channel Measurement data set and radio channel propagation models now available for use in #cellphone and #basestation or #accesspoint modem design, network deployment, and standards development!”

The research consists of measurements and statistical models based on measurements taken in Brooklyn, NY next the NYU Tandon School of Engineering campus. While the raw data is available only to NYU Wireless Industrial Affiliates free of charge, NYU Wireless has made five research papers publicly available.

The titles of these papers show a shift in frequencies. Not long ago, researchers including those led by Rappaport were working at sub-terahertz frequencies. That’s clearly changed as the wireless industry has shifted focus to what’s commonly called “FR3” from roughly 6 GHz to 16 GHz. The upper frequencies in this range vary depending on who you talk to. I’ve seen Rappaport at Brooklyn 5G and 6G Summits explain how signal propagation above 100 GHz isn’t considerably shorter than at mmWave frequencies from roughly 24 GHz to 59 GHz. Given how little mmWave cellular service has been deployed, the industry now sets its sights on FR3. So far, no frequencies in this range have been allocated for cellular service. Until FR3 becomes available for cellular use or sufficient spectrum sharing technologies become available, FR3 will remain in the hands of incumbents.