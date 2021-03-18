Software console helps automate wireless testbed tasks

The scriptMachine is a console for controlling one or more octoBox testbeds. The scriptMachine also includes a development environment for test automation and runs scripts supplied by octoScope or third parties.

New Wi-Fi functionality, such as mesh, roaming, steering and load balancing, require automation of complex test sequences. Similarly, new Wi-Fi industry testing standards such as TR-398 from the Broadband Forum demand lengthy test automation suites and call for the use of multiple testbeds to accelerate execution of complex testing programs.

This increasing complexity in test management drives the need for an easier way to deploy test scripts across testbeds. Instead of installing scripts on each server, scriptMachine allows running these scripts on any testbed or on multiple testbeds at once. The scriptMachine comes with Python libraries and script examples, making it easy for customers to develop their own customized test automation sequences.

Stackable and configurable octoBox personal testbeds are completely isolated from external interference and can be used at an engineer’s office or lab bench. Each octoBox testbed is controlled by a dedicated Node.js web server accessible via a browser UI for manual control, or via REST API for test automation. The server provides the time base for the testbed and controls the built-in instruments, DUT configuration, traffic, and test flow. Test results are saved in a MongoDB database, enabling multiple teams to easily collaborate by sharing the test automation scripts and test results.

The octoBox testbed is configurable for automated regression test sequences with a range of airlink conditions and interference scenarios. The octoBox testbeds are scalable to support a single DUT or multi-node mesh systems under test. The testbeds feature powerful technologies to evaluate the behavior and performance of a broad range of wireless devices and systems. The tested capabilities include protocol monitoring, test traffic generation, motion and multipath emulation, interference generation and device emulation.

