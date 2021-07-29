Testbed productivity updates reduce testing time

OctoBox software 2.0 is a new version of the web user interface (UI) that controls octoBox testbeds.

The innovative octoBox software 2.0 brings important productivity updates that will reduce the time needed for testing. A new dashboard mode allows engineers to create test scenarios more easily, while better data visualization and plots make the results easier to interpret and communicate. Upgrades in octoScope’s multiPerf traffic generator make it possible to test with any device, while also adding improvements in the ability to measure delay and jitter. Tight synchronization of instruments in the testbed allow measurements of one-way delay along with in-depth statistics showing how that delay and other parameters vary over time.

The new software leverages the power of parallel databuses and processing built into all the octoBox testbeds, allowing them to be used for emulation of multipoint-to-multipoint test scenarios involving dozens of real devices, while providing real-time feedback of the test progress and results.

Fanny Mlinarsky, founder of octoScope, and Senior Vice President of Wi-Fi Products at Spirent, said “octoBox software 2.0 greatly improves the productivity of the wireless test engineer and solidifies octoScope’s position as the easiest to use testbed in the Wi-Fi industry.”

Stackable and configurable, octoBox personal testbeds are completely isolated from external interference and can be used at an engineer’s office or lab bench.

Each octoBox testbed is controlled by a dedicated Node.js web server accessible via a browser UI for manual control, or via REST API for test automation. The server provides the time base for the testbed and controls the built-in instruments, DUT configuration, traffic, and test flow. Test results are saved in a MongoDB database, enabling multiple teams to easily collaborate by sharing the test automation scripts and test results.

