Miniaturized quick disconnect connector for soldier systems

With this ODU AMC NP launch, ODU extends its successful portfolio for soldier communications as well as its ability to assist military and defense customers with custom hybrid solutions and multiple value-added services, such as one-to-one engineering support, rapid prototyping, and cable assembly integrated. This gives a significant competitive advantage to equipment manufacturers that want a highly reliable and readily available connectivity solution.

This metal, rugged connector enhances a soldier’s ability to communicate on the battlefield and is tested to MIL-STD-810H and applicable technical requirements.

It also contains improved power contacts with USB 2.0* capabilities along with power-efficient contacts, minimum 2,000 mating cycles and it’s waterproof up to IP68 with 20m waterproof versions available. There are options for solder, crimp, or PCB terminations, easy handling, a robust break-away design and cable assembly integrated solutions too.

This new connector is ideal for tactical soldier batteries, PDU (power distribution units), CWB (Conformable Wearable Batteries), and C4ISR peripherals for the transmission of USB 2.0 signals and power. It’s compatible with open architecture standards such as NATO STANAG 4695, Nett Warrior, and GOSSRA (General Open Structure Architecture).