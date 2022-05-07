Omni outdoor antennas cover 5G low bands

Fairview Microwave Inc. has just released a new series of 5G outdoor-rated omnidirectional antennas that cover 4G, 5G, LTE, and CBRS bands.

These small form factor omni antennas are the perfect solution when broad coverage is required but traditional base station antennas are too bulky or expensive. They support 6, 7, 8, and 10 dBi gain and are also offered with fiberglass radomes (PRO series).

Fairview’s new 5G omni antennas offer range extension and simple deployment to build out WLAN and cellular communications networks as well as private networks. They also include heavy-duty steel mast mounting brackets for rapid deployment and feature low-cost polycarbonate or ABS options. The antennas’ rugged polycarbonate and fiberglass radomes withstand extreme weather and are rated to over 120 mph wind loading.

These collinear omnidirectional antennas feature Type-N connectors and are suitable for SISO or MIMO operation. Additionally, models that support 2×2 and 4×4 MIMO configurations ensure double and quadruple data speeds in comparison to single-input antennas.

Fairview’s new 5G outdoor omnidirectional antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.