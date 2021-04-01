MOSFET relays switch high currents with low leakage

New non-leaded, high-current G3VM- WR MOSFET relays from OMRON come in a P-SON package and handle load voltages of 30/60/100 V. The 30-V relay handles a continuous load current of 4.5 A max. The 60-V relay handles continuous load current of 3 A max. The 100-V relay handles continuous load current of 2 A max. The relays also operate at a high ambient operating temperature range of -40 to +110°C.

Application examples include semiconductor test equipment, communication equipment, test & measurement equipment, and data loggers.