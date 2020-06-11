Test socket makes reliable connections to USB-C ports

Test sockets for making connections to smart phones and other devices employing USB-C ports are much more reliable and have a much longer life time than ordinary USB-C sockets. The XP2U-001 socket is designed as a one-touch connection to USB Type-C ports. The socket has a an expected lifetime of 200k insertions compared to 10k insertions for ordinary USB Type-C sockets. Moreover, the sockets feature high hardness and durability thanks to their resin-based bodies. The sockets have a floating structure featuring a ±1° movement or play in both the side-to-side and up-and-down directions. Whereas conventional sockets typically require an insertion force of 11.7 N, the new XP2U-001 sockets need only 1.6 N of insertion force.

Other features include operation that eliminates the need for a locking mechanism and a connector plug with a plastic tip that minimizes damage to the plug of the device being tested.