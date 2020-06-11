On-chip thermal sensor takes up 7x less IC space

Moortec announced an addition to its deeply embedded monitoring portfolio, the Distributed Thermal Sensor (DTS) on TSMC N5 process technology. Moortec’s highly granular DTS offers a 7x area reduction in comparison to some standard in-chip thermal sensor solutions, and also supports high accuracy measurement across a wide temperature range at enhanced conversion speeds. With over a decade of experience of delivering advanced node thermal sensing solutions for the SoC community, DTS strengthens the company’s position as the go-to leaders for innovative in-chip technologies.

As geometries scale toward 5 nano-meter and below, designers are facing major challenges to provide reliable, power efficient and speed optimized chip designs. Thermal activity can be unpredictable and if not monitored carefully can cause over-heating and excessive power consumption which in turn impacts device longevity. The ability to make precise thermal measurements beside or within CPU cores, high-speed interfaces or highly active circuitry has become a mandatory requirement for devices used within a range of application areas.

Moortec is now at the forefront of providing deep insights to the mission-mode operation of many high technology products, supporting in-field telemetry, analytics and product-level optimization solutions. The DTS technology design kit was made available in early 2020 and has already been licensed to several major customers.