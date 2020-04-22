On-demand videos cover design of charging schemes for electric floor machines

Delta-Q Technologies announced the planned release of a four-part educational series called “The Charge,” which includes three on-demand videos followed by a one-hour live webinar.

Parties interested in viewing the educational content can register for access by clicking on the following link: www.delta-q.com/thechargeseries.

Hosted by Delta-Q, “The Charge,” will share best practices around onboard battery charging, as well as how to leverage software and charger data to maximize machine runtimes. Topics will include how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can design and validate chargers onboard electric machines, mitigate battery failure and safety risks with charger software profiles, and extract charger data to help reduce maintenance spending and improve overall usage. The live webinar on Day 4, will provide a Q&A with Delta-Q’s charging experts and an announcement on a new solution that will redefine charger expectations for the floor care industry.

Nicholas Dohmeier, Senior Power Electronics Engineer with Delta-Q will lead the four-part series. Each video consists of 3-4 minutes of subject matter, the fourth and final webinar will conclude with a live Q&A and product announcement. The full series schedule is as follows:

“The Charge” Educational Series Schedule: