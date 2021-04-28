ON/OFF current sensor from Carlo Gavazzi

CARLO GAVAZZI has announced the addition of a compact ON/OFF current sensor, which is ideal for monitoring of critical loads such as fans, water pumps, lighting, and motors. The EISH Series can detect current as low as 200 mA AC and up to 60 Amps AC, making it optimal for applications in a variety of markets including HVAC, water treatment, data centers, tunnel/airport lighting, and other areas of critical infrastructure.

The EISH Series features a space-saving and versatile housing which can be either DIN rail or panel mounted. It has a built-in current transformer with a solid-state normally open output. A 12mm through-hole easily accepts insulated wire. The EISH Series is self-powered from the input current, making it simple and cost-effective.