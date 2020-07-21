One-amp power modules include power-good signal

Würth Elektronik extends its MagI³C power module product family to include a compact 1 A version in LGA-6EP package. The special feature of the module (type 171010501) is the “power good” function. The module indicates on one pin whether the output voltage is in the nominal range.

The signal for the correct output voltage can be collected and used by a microcontroller to make applications more reliable and efficient. The failure of a power module can, therefore, be detected more quickly. It is also possible to implement a switch-on sequence using the “power good” signal. This prevents several power modules on a common power supply from switching on simultaneously thus generating a current peak.

The Variable Step Down MicroModule (VDMM) supplies an output current of up to 1 A. It operates with an input voltage of 2.5 to 5.5 V and the output voltage can be set variably between 0.8 and 5.5 V. Measuring just 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.6 mm, the module maintains high efficiency (up to 96%) across the entire output current range by automatically switching between operating modes depending on load requirements. It offers integrated protection circuitry to prevent damage from overheating, overcurrent voltage, short-circuit voltage, and undervoltage. Typical applications include point-of-load DC/DC applications with 5 or 3.3 V bus voltages, replacing linear regulators, supplying I/O interfaces and MCUs, supplying DSPs and FPGAs with auxiliary voltage, portable devices, and battery-powered applications. The module is EMC compliant in accordance with EN55032 Class B/CISPR-32. The LGA-6EP package of the new MagI³C-VDMM represents a pin-compatible version of the previous 1 A and 0.6 A MicroModules, along with the new “power good” pin.

The MagI³C-VDMM with “power good” function is available immediately from stock without minimum order quantity. Free samples can be requested. An evaluation board is also available for the product.