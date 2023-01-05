One compact interface with serial MUX boards

Continue to Site

Pixus Technologies has announced a new line of Serial MUX boards that provide for the condensing of multiple serial ports into one compact interface.

The Pixus Serial MUX solution can save significant I/O panel space in a chassis platform and can be mounted to a backplane or other part of the system.  A single USB 2.0 Micro input interface port on the MUX mezzanine board allows up to 28 RS-232 (UART/MP) ports, 2 USB interfaces, and a chassis manager interface.

The MUX boards also can be ruggedized and conformal coated for MIL rugged applications.  Multiple configurations and similar designs are optional.  This includes versions with an RS-232 input or a design for JTAG that is available upon request.  Contact Pixus for more options for Serial MUX solutions.

