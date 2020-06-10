Configurable mixed-signal IC includes four high-drive outputs for 12-V motor apps

The SLG47105 motor drive CMIC delivers the benefits of both configurable logic and configurable analog with high-voltage outputs, all encapsulated within a tiny 2×3-mm QFN package.

The SLG47105 joins Dialog’s widely adopted GreenPAK product family and provides a more cost-effective, one-time NVM programmable option for designers looking to integrate both digital and analog system functions while minimizing component count, board space and power consumption for consumer and industrial motor applications.

The new device is capable of driving two brushed dc motors, a single stepper motor, solenoid or any other load requiring up to 1.5 A RMS current per output, and an operating voltage up to 13.2 V. Beyond standard protection features such as over-temperature, under-voltage and over-current protection, the SLG47105 also includes configurable digital and analog resources allowing the user to create a customized protection and motor control scheme with current or voltage regulation, stall detection or soft motor start to enable higher system reliability and more efficient battery usage.

The SLG47105 includes low power-consumption functions including internal voltage references, power-on reset, an oscillator and more advanced digital resources, like pulse-width modulators. The current consumption in standby mode for the entire chip is as low as 70 nA, which guarantees a longer battery life and helps to reduce the overall solution price, BOM, PCB size and can achieve a lower overall system current consumption versus more discrete solutions used in the industry today.

“Adding high voltage capabilities to our GreenPAK product family opens up huge opportunities within the motor field,” said John McDonald, Vice President of Marketing of Dialog’s Configurable Mixed-Signal Business Unit. “With already close to 5 billion CMICs shipped, this new product will further accelerate GreenPAK adoption across a wider range of applications incorporating brushed and stepped motors, from industrial to consumer appliances and the smart home.”

In addition to the introduction of the SLG47105, Dialog is also releasing a new update for the GreenPAK Designer software package. Prior releases have used the GreenPAK Designer software to configure, optimize, simulate, test and evaluate GreenPAK designs. Now, GreenPAK Designer Software contains simulation capabilities to incorporate external components, ranging from passive components like shunt resistors to more complex devices like motors, which will further reduce development time and simplify the design process across the entire GreenPAK portfolio.

The SLG47105 is sampling now and will be in production in the second half of 2020. An evaluation board including both a brushed and stepper motor is now available for the SLG47105 via Dialog’s GreenPAK Online Store.

For more information on the SLG47105, visit: www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/slg47105