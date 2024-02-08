Online calculator assists in energy-harvesting designs

Nexperia announced the release of the Energy Balance Calculator. A powerful web-based tool designed to assist battery management engineers in maximizing the battery life of their applications. The calculator facilitates the integration of Nexperia’s energy harvesting PMICs into their systems by providing engineers with precise data for informed decision-making.

At the core of Nexperia’s energy harvesting PMICs is the Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) algorithm, enabling efficient energy harvest from the environment for various consumer electronics and IoT devices. To utilize these PMICs at their full potential, the calculator works with real-world technical parameters. It calculates the energy delivered to the load and the energy compensation. Thus, offering insights into potential battery life extension or achieving energy autonomy. Engineers can furthermore visualize system efficiency and precision through an efficiency curve provided by the tool.

Nexperia’s energy harvesting solutions system enables engineers to rethink their designs for wireless IoT nodes, wearables, smart tags, and electronic shelf labels to be more environmentally sustainable, economical energy harvesting from various ambient sources in applications consuming up to several milliwatts of power.