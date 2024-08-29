Online RF calculators help engineers with designs

RF engineers often need to calculate parameters such as VSWR and RLC networks. Ampleon provides these and other free online tools.

Ampleon, maker of RF components, provides engineers with a free online tools page where you can find four sets of useful tools. Each of the four tools provides a tab showing relevant formulas, then three tabs for performing calculations. We’ve listed each with a direct link to that page. The page in the link above also provides links to relevant Ampleon product pages.

Series and parallel RL/RC network converter provides just that: resistor, capacitor, and inductor values to convert series-to-parallel or parallel-to-series networks. You simply enter your component values and frequency. The calculator provides the needed values for the other configuration. The figure below shows a series-to-parallel RC network calculation.

The unit converter tool calculates RF unit power, unit distance, and unit ratio. It works with both metric and imperial units of power (W, mW, dBm), distance (mil, inch, μm, mm, cm) plus voltage, current, and power ratio.

Using the temperature calculator page, you can calculate junction temperature, thermal resistance, minimum Efficiency, and thermal efficiency of RF components.

Using the VSWR calculator, you can find voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR), return loss, reflection coefficient and mismatch loss for transmission lines, antennas, connectors, and so on.