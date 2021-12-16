Open-frame 650 W ac-dc converters target healthcare applications

Murata Power Solutions has announced the availability of its PQU650M series, a new line of open frame 650 Watt AC-DC converters developed for the healthcare industry. The high-efficiency rating of the PQU650M series (>95%) is achieved by utilizing the latest LLC topology which allows for a high output power convection rating with zero airflows of 450 Watt and up to 650 Watt, with 300LFM of airflow. The PQU650M is designed to operate at -30°C to +70°C ambient temperature (with deration above +50°C), over the full AC input voltage range of 90V – 264V AC, in a compact 4” x 6” U-Channel mechanical footprint.

The PQU650M series is certified to the IEC60601-1 3rd Ed Medical standard, meeting 2 x MOPP input to output, 1 x MOPP input to ground, and 1 x MOPP output to ground isolation with low levels of leakage current. The product is suitable for type “B” Body and type “BF” Body Floating applications including medical beds, ultrasound, blood analysis, and patient monitoring equipment in a healthcare/hospital environment.

The series includes single output voltage variants of 12v, 24v, 28v, 48v, and 54vDC with a +15% adjustment range, including additional standby voltage’s of 5v at 0.5A and 12v at 0.6A. The main output has a power surge capability of up to 800 Watts for 30 seconds to allow for transient load conditions. Supervisory signals include Power OK, remote sense, and on/off control. There are optional safety covers available including a vented top cover and optional fan cover for full output power capability. The models feature pluggable header-style connectors for simple connection and installation.

Detailed information, such as specifications, quotes, and sample requests on each of the models can be found here: PQU650M-12P, PQU650M-24P, PQU650M-28P, PQU650M-48P, PQU650M-54P, and PQU650-COVER.