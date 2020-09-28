Open-frame panel PC withstands -10 C to +70C operating environments

Embedded computing innovator WINSYSTEMS debuted a compact yet I/O-packed open-frame industrial panel PC for extreme operating temperatures. The rugged PPC3-6.5-407 single board computer is unique among panel PCs in providing PC/104-Plus expansion ability while delivering the graphic engine and control for its industrial temperature 6.5” LCD and touchscreen. It harnesses the processing power of the Intel Atom E3845 CPU and up to 4G of DDR3L system memory. These capabilities are expanded with the Intel Gen7 Graphics Driver, supporting multiple displays, and an Intel security engine.

The PPC3-6.5-407 maintains the same dimensions as earlier WINSYSTEMS 6.5-Inch panel PC offerings without sacrificing features or flexibility. The industrial 6.5-inch TN LCD panel offers brightness up to 700 nits (cd/m2) and a resistive touch screen. It provides highly dependable, full operation in temperatures of -10C to +70C without having to attach an external heatsink or fan. What’s more, the unit can perform in environmental conditions of -30C to +85C when the touch screen is not being used.

The high-performance industrial I/O design includes four multiprotocol serial ports supporting RS-232/422/485 interfaces, 24 GPIO lines with Event Sense, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, two USB 2.0 ports, and four serial ports. Expansion options include PC/104-Plus and a shared MiniPCle /mSATA socket. It requires +5 volts DC input power.

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their products are built on the right computer system.