Open Group SOSA 3U VPX SBC supports PCIe 4x, 40GE data plane options

The U-C8770 is the first SBC that is both fully aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard and offers advanced data breach and threat protection through Aitech’s proprietary AiSecure cybersecurity infrastructure. It’s also the first SBC in its class to offer extremely large RAM and storage capacities combined with a large onboard FPGA, which helps further optimize SWaP-C and design efficiency.

The new 3U VPX SBC supports both PCIe 4x and 40GE data plane options for the fast transport of large amounts of uncompressed video and sensor data. It is an adaptation of Aitech’s high performance, rugged C877 SBC, and retains the same key technical features and benefits, making it ideal for I/O-intensive data processing applications in the military and aerospace markets, such as RADAR, signal intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW) and sensor signal processing.