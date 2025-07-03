Open RAN test service adds colocation capabilities

As an alternative to its on-demand customer labs, VALOR’s colocation model offers more flexibility and capacity. Customers can access the lab for a longer period and conduct comprehensive testing throughout the product lifecycle with a semi-permanent setup. Network data in the lab is segregated using VLANs to ensure secure, isolated environments for each customer’s testing requirements, ensuring optimal performance and data integrity across various testing scenarios.

The VALOR Lab offers a highly automated, open, and impartial Lab-as-a-Service / Test-as-a-Service suite for Open RAN interoperability, performance, and security. In addition to the colocation lab and two on-demand labs, customers can also access a state-of-the-art RF chamber for Massive MIMO and beamforming over-the-air (OTA) validation, including system-level Massive MIMO performance testing for up to 16 parallel spatial layers.

Leveraging VIAVI’s industry-leading NITRO Wireless Open RAN Test Suite , the VAMOS unified framework for hybrid physical and cloud-based testing, reference O-RUs, O-DUs, and O-CUs, as well as a knowledgeable support team, the VALOR Lab enables emerging Open RAN technology vendors to test their products without significant upfront investment. Risks associated with building in-house Open RAN testing capabilities are offloaded to VIAVI, resulting in quicker time to market and more flexible deployment.