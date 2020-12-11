Open-source IoT middleware platform improves data tagging, customized editing features

EdgeX Foundry announced the “Hanoi” release that makes IoT deployment easier and the launch of new ecosystem resources.

Launched in April 2017, and now part of the LF Edge umbrella, EdgeX Foundry is an open-source, loosely-coupled microservices framework that provides the choice to plug and play from a growing ecosystem of available third-party offerings or to augment proprietary innovations. With a focus on the IoT Edge, EdgeX simplifies the process to design, develop, and deploy solutions across industrial, enterprise, and consumer applications.

EdgeX Foundry’s Hanoi release is the seventh consecutive semi-annual release and has a number of features including simplified deployment, improved performance, and scalability testing and launch of Command Line Interface (CLI). Hanoi also incorporates the first collection of new, platform-wide microservice APIs that allows adopters to get a feel for what’s coming with EdgeX 2.0 in the spring.

Key features include Launch of the CLI: allows developers and users to issue a variety of EdgeX API calls to its services using terminal commands for easier scripting of tasks; Improved edge data tagging: developers can tag the data coming from a variety of edges so that everything is organized and configured by a preferred process that ensures the location of data can be found more quickly and efficiently; Easier and simplified deployment: users will find that EdgeX now has a Compose file “make” capability that allows users to more easily customize their file without a lot of manual editing; Improved performance and scalability testing: Adopters can now calculate what a large-scale deployment with EdgeX would look, and put it in their roadmap plans. Hanoi brings the ability to provide guidance around EdgeX scaling as the amount of data is pushed through the system, or how many devices of particular types you can hang on an instance of EdgeX.

EdgeX Foundry has a history of working closely with other LF Edge projects including Akraino, Home Edge, EVE, and Open Horizon. With the Hanoi release, EdgeX has provided a sample service to export data from EdgeX to Fledge, an industrial IoT framework that focuses on critical operations, predictive maintenance, situational awareness, and safety. This allows EdgeX device connectors and capabilities to be used with Fledge instances. Conversely, with its next release, Fledge intends to provide a device service to allow Fledge instances to feed EdgeX instances.