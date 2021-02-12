Open-source SoC dev kit fits in USB port

QuickLogic Corporation announced the introduction of its new Qomu development kit, a tiny form factor Arm Cortex-M4F MCU + eFPGA combination that fits into a USB Type-A port. Optimized for the QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing (QORC) initiative, the kit is supported by a wide variety of vendor-supported open source development tools, including Zephyr, FreeRTOS, SymbiFlow, and Renode, which broadens access and enables designers to develop applications virtually anywhere.

The Qomu development kit contains QuickLogic’s EOS S3 MCU + eFPGA SoC, which enables an incredible amount of processing capability for such a tiny development kit. The MCU enables seamless software development while the embedded FPGA (eFPGA) can be used to accelerate or offload algorithms from the MCU or to simply implement custom IP or provide glue logic. While the kit can implement a wide range of functionality for a broad set of market segments, it is especially well-suited to edge IoT applications – especially those requiring ultra-low power consumption and artificial intelligence or machine learning capabilities.

QuickLogic’s QORC initiative has led to a completely open-source, vendor-supported development tool environment for the Qomu development kit. Open source development tools include SymbiFlow synthesis, place & route, and bitstream generation. Many example applications and gateway are readily available for free. In addition to standard Verilog support with SymbiFlow, Qomu supports nMigen for a Python-to-FPGA design flow. Additional open-source tools include Zephyr, FreeRTOS, and Remodel.

The Qomu development kit is available on an exclusive basis through Crowd Supply.