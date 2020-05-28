Open-source spec enables acceleration of 2D vector graphics API by OpenGL ES 2.0-compatible GPUs

The Khronos Group, an open consortium of industry-leading companies creating graphics and compute interoperability standards, publicly releases the OpenVG 1.1 Lite Provisional Specification for advanced 2D vector and raster graphics, with conformance tests placed into open source under the Apache 2.0 license. OpenVG 1.1 Lite enables this high-quality 2D vector graphics API to be fully accelerated by any OpenGL ES 2.0-compatible GPU for the first time, significantly increasing the range of devices on which it can be deployed. The Provisional Specification is released in markdown format on GitHub to enable the developer community to provide input and feedback before the specification and conformance tests are finalized.

OpenVG provides a low-level hardware acceleration interface for sophisticated 2D vector graphics, ideal for smooth and fluidly scalable user interfaces. Since its inception in 2008, OpenVG has been widely deployed in consumer electronics, handhelds, wearables, and automotive devices, as it can be accelerated by low-power, low-cost 2D graphics hardware.

The OpenVG 1.1 Lite specification relaxes the accuracy requirements of stroke path rasterization and normalizes the stencil/blending modes of OpenVG 1.1 so that they can be directly accelerated by any OpenGL ES 2.0-compatible 3D GPU, while maintaining high rendering quality. With this update, OpenVG can be even more widely deployed on almost any existing or new 3D-accelerated devices and platforms.

OpenVG 1.1 Lite includes the following updates to OpenVG 1.1:

● Stencil paint modes have been made optional;

● Complex stroke path generation (Bezier cusp cases) conformance has been relaxed;

● Lighten and Darken blending modes have been made optional.

OpenVG 1.1 Lite has been developed by Khronos members, including Ajou University, Digital Media Professionals Inc., and TAKUMI.