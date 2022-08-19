OpenVPX carrier cards host XMC interfaces

Acromag expands its OpenVPX carrier card selection with the addition of two new models that provide a simple and cost-effective solution for interfacing XMC modules to a VPX computer system. The VPX4840 and VPX4850 feature two XMC slots with support for front or rear panel I/O. They are available with VITA 42, VITA 61, or VITA 88 connectors to route power and interface bus signals to the plug-in mezzanine modules. Both models support a choice of direct PCIe connection to the VPX backplane via the data or expansion plane. The XMC sites have a 16-lane PCIe bus Gen 3 interface enabling rapid data throughput. By inserting XMC mezzanine modules on the carrier, including XMC processor (prXMC) modules, developers can now leverage hundreds of available function modules currently unavailable in a VPX platform. Pricing starts at $3995 for an air-cooled version with a 0 to 55°C range. Models with extended temperature ranges or conduction cooling support are also available.

With two XMC sites, system integrators can combine FPGA, GPU, I/O, avionics, and even prXMC modules in a single slot The VPX4840 and VPX4850 feature two XMC slots with support for front or rear panel I/O. Designed and manufactured in the USA these carriers are ideal for high-performance aerospace, defense, scientific research, and industrial systems requiring high-speed I/O.