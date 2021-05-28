optical-isolated IGBT, power module drivers fit in cramped quarters

Renesas Electronics Corporation expanded its family of 8.2mm creepage photocouplers with three new devices designed for operation in harsh industrial automation equipment, solar inverter, and EV charger operating environments. Measuring a mere 2.5mm x 2.1mm in an LSSO5 package, the world’s smallest optical isolated IGBT drivers and intelligent power module (IPM) driver reduce PCB mounting areas by up to 35 percent compared with other devices on the market.

The new RV1S9231A 2.5A output and RV1S9207A 0.6A output IGBT drivers and RV1S9209A active high output IPM driver come in low-profile LSSO5 packages with a 0.65mm pin pitch, deliver 5,000 Vrms isolation voltage, and support high-temperature operation up to 125°C to withstand the harsh operating environments. The photocoupler trio also supports 200V and 400V systems with reinforced insulation to meet stringent industrial safety standards, adhering to the strict UL61800-5-1 standards for motor drive equipment.

Renesas has identified and created a system architecture for various applications where the RV1S92xxA family of products adds tangible value to the system. For instance, a new AC Drives / GP Inverters “Winning Combination” featuring the RV1S92xxA family of products enables customers to downsize their industrial equipment and inverter systems that meet UL61800-5-1 standard. Renesas’ Winning Combinations have vetted system architectures made from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly. Renesas offers over 200 Winning Combinations for a wide range of applications and end products which can be found at renesas.com/win.

The RV1S9209A, RV1S9231A, and RV1S9207A photocouplers are available now from Renesas’ worldwide distributors.