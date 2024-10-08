Optical transport system with 400ZR+ and 800ZR+ ports makes debut

Ribbon Communications Inc. announced the industry’s first demonstration of a compact modular solution supporting 400G ZR+ with upgradability to 800G ZR+ on a single sled at NGON / NetworkX . announced the industry’s first demonstration of a compact modular solution supporting 400G ZR+ with upgradability to 800G ZR+ on a single sled at

transceiver with interoperable PCS, powered by its 4nm ultra-dense geometry Delphi DSP. The live demo operates on Ribbon's 9408 compact modular platform, featuring an industry-leading density of 25.6T per 2RU and an impressive low power consumption of less than 0.07W/G, significantly reducing TCO by saving space, electrical power, and cooling costs. Ribbon continues to execute on its strategy of rapid new technology adoption, utilizing Acacia's 130Gbaud 800G ZR+ QSFP-DD

9408 platform also supports 5nm-140Gbaud technology for capacity and reach optimized transport including wavelengths up to 1.2T. The