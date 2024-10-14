ORv3-compatible racks with integrated liquid cooling for AI workloads

Flex has introduced a range of new products and partnerships aimed at addressing the growing demands of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company announced customizable compute reference designs incorporating JetCool’s SmartPlate direct-to-chip liquid cooling solution, capable of cooling over 1,500W per socket. Flex has introduced a range of new products and partnerships aimed at addressing the growing demands of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company announced customizable compute reference designs incorporating JetCool’s SmartPlate direct-to-chip liquid cooling solution, capable of cooling over 1,500W per socket.

In collaboration with JetCool, Flex is set to deliver liquid-cooled solutions at scale. This partnership comes as the Uptime Institute’s 2023 Cooling Systems Survey predicts direct liquid cooling will become the primary method for cooling IT infrastructure by the end of the decade.

The new Flex compute reference design is based on a modular platform supporting the Host Processor Module (HPM), customizable for various AI and HPC applications. It includes support for up to two Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores and integrates the Flex Secure Control Module (SCM) 2.0 for enhanced server management and security.

Flex also announced an Open Rack V3 (ORv3)-compatible rack integrated with single-phase liquid cooling and enabled for two-phase liquid cooling. The company is currently in volume production of customized, ORv3-based rack designs for leading hyperscalers.