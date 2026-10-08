Oscilloscopes Design Guide

The basic idea behind the oscilloscope hasn’t changed much in 75 years. You put voltage on the vertical axis, time on the horizontal, and look at what your circuit is actually doing. What has changed is everything around that idea. Today’s scopes digitize, store, analyze, and decode. They trigger on conditions an analog instrument could never detect. They come as benchtop units, handhelds, and PC-based instruments that plug into a USB port. The form factor matters less than knowing how to get a clean, stable, meaningful capture.

This design guide opens with a two-part look at triggering, from simple edge triggers to the advanced triggers that help track down elusive problems. It then covers USB oscilloscopes, their hardware and software, and the basic measurements every scope user needs.

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