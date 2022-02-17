Power systems feature hot swap functions for powering high-volume LED lighting apps

Advanced Energy announced the introduction of the LCM4000HV series of configurable power supplies. The new power system features hot swap functionality and simplifies installation, maintenance and scalability of high-volume LED lighting projects such as horticultural and commercial lighting.

Rated for up to 4000 W and operating with efficiencies of up to 95%, the LCM4000HV single-phase AC-DC high voltage power modules combined with the new LCM12K 19” 1U rack mount shelf creates a centralized current source for medium- to large-scale LED lighting installations.

The LCM4000HV modules are fully compliant with DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Technical Requirements for Horticultural Lighting (Version 2.1) and can be used with Advanced Energy’s new LCM12K 19” 1U rack mount shelf to deliver power up to 12 kW with hot plug replacement. In horticultural lighting, this combination allows customers to place the power conversion subsystem containing many rack-mounted AC/DC power supplies in a control room outside the growing area.

The modules provide a flicker-free current source from 0 to 16 A at an output voltage range between 100 and 300 VDC. Input voltage options are 187 to 364 VAC and 311 to 528 VAC. Inputs and output voltages are configurable via a Modbus interface, allowing the power supply to be optimized to the specific requirements of the target application. The LCM4000HV family employs variable-speed smart fans with dust control to simplify thermal management and ensure high reliability. Minimum MTBF for the PSUs is 200,000 hours and each module is offered with a five-year warranty.