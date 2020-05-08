P-channel MOSFETs now available in Power-SO8 package

Nexperia has launched industry’s first family of P-channel MOSFETs in the robust, space-saving LFPAK56 (Power-SO8) package. AEC-Q101 qualified for automotive applications, the new devices are an ideal replacement for DPAK MOSFETs, offering a reduction in footprint of over 50% whilst maintaining high performance levels. The new products are available in 30 V – 60 V, with RDS(on) down to 10 mΩ (30 V)

The LFPAK package, featuring a copper-clip structure, was pioneered by Nexperia and has been used in demanding applications such as automotive for almost 20 years. It is proven to be significantly more reliable than is required by the AEC standard, exceeding key reliability test by 2x, whilst increasing board level reliability due to the unique package construction. Previously, only N-channel devices have been available in LFPAK packaging. Now, due to industry demand, Nexperia has extended its LFPAK56 portfolio to also include P-channel options.

P-channel MOSFETs in LFPAK56 are available now.