Programmable regen ac/dc power sources put out up to 200 kVA/kW

A new range of full-regenerative high-power programmable ac and dc power sources support a wide range of ac and dc power test applications. The new AZX Series consists of five different models ranging in power from 30 kVA/kW to 200 kVA/kW. The AZX Series uses advanced Silicon Carbide (SiC) power devices to support superior specifications with respect to voltage range, current power. Available voltage ranges are 180 VLN/312 VLL and 360 VLN/624 VLL in ac mode or ±255 Vdc and ±510 Vdc in dc Mode.

The AZX Series also offers a class leading 15 Hz to 1,000 Hz output frequency range which is higher than most regenerative ac power sources which tend to be limited to 100 Hz or less. The ability to both source and sink ac, dc or AC+DC power and return energy back to the power grid allows the AZX to support development and testing of gird-connected energy producing products like solar or wind inverters as well as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) electric vehicle chargers and energy storage system (ESS) products.

Housed in a compact floor-standing cabinet, the AZX Series can be used in engineering labs or easily integrated into an automated production test station. LAN with LXI, USB, GPIB and RS232 remote control interfaces are all standard and with the available PPSC Manager Windows 10 software, compliance testing to a wide range of avionics and commercial power standards is available without the need to write custom programs. This includes DO160, Mil-Std 704, Airbus ABD0100.1.8, ABD0100.1.8.1, AMD24D and Boeing B787, as well as IEC 61000-4 Grid Immunity standards. In dc mode, emerging test standards for electric vehicles and batteries can be supported as well.

All AZX models share the same advanced transient and arbitrary waveform programming capabilities as other Pacific Power Source products.

