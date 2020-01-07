Partner program aims to accelerate adoption of IoT

At CES 2020, Avnet is launching a new Partner Program designed to provide developers with a place to build complete IoT solutions, enabling them to scale their business in a quick and cost-effective manner. Using Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, powered by Microsoft’s Azure IoT Suite, developers can seamlessly connect devices that address both the software and hardware needs of IoT solutions.

This spring, Avnet’s offering will expand to include a comprehensive Marketplace, which will allow any developer to write IoT applications to our platform and offer them for sale to a much broader audience. The combination of Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, Partner Program and Marketplace will simplify the complexities of IoT and enable businesses to more rapidly deploy secure and complete solutions.

Avnet’s newly expanded suite of IoT solutions is powered by Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, which allows critical IoT devices, assets and systems to be connected securely—without compromising speed and simplicity—by leveraging pre-built and proven Smart Applications that are equipped with a suite of AI services for specific industry verticals.

Avnet’s new Partner Program enables system integrators (SIs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build new solutions and service models for their practice on Avnet’s IoTConnect platform. It also allows them to enhance these solutions using Avnet’s Smart Applications and access devices certified for use on the IoTConnect platform. Partners can leverage proven applications in combination with Avnet’s extensive ecosystem of experts to accelerate and scale their IoT solution development. Partners using the platform can rely on Avnet’s automated management of recurring solution billing and take advantage of easier proof-of-concept deployment via the platform’s “Play Zone” feature, which enables members to test new technology solutions in a safe environment.

The new solutions developed in the Partner Program will then be made available on Avnet’s Marketplace when it launches this spring. The Marketplace will offer a curated catalog of trusted IoTConnect platform certified devices and applications, across a range of verticals, for faster IoT development. Through the Marketplace, more developers can create new applications on Avnet’s IoTConnect platform and SIs can offer end-to-end solutions and expand their reach.

At CES 2020, Avnet is demonstrating how its customers and partners are taking advantage of the new Partner Program. One such example is Capstone, an Avnet customer that was able to quickly build, deploy and manage their IntelliH2O smart meter — a Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) solution that monitors utility meters — across their network of customers. Avnet’s Partner Program enabled Capstone to get to market early and multiply their recurring revenue streams.