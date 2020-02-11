Class AB high-power amplifiers offer optional heatsinks

A new series of high power, Class AB broadband amplifier modules incorporate GaN, LDMOS or VDMOS semiconductor technology. The combination of high linearity and efficiency with low distortion over a wide dynamic range makes them candidates for a variety of applications including communications systems, military radio, radar, signal jamming, test and measurement and base stations.

Pasternack offers a comprehensive selection of 18 new high-power, class AB amplifiers that cover frequency bands from 20 MHz to 18 GHz that feature saturated output power levels ranging from 10 to 200 W and power gain up to 53 dB. Designs operate in a 50-Ω environment and are unconditionally stable. The compact coaxial packages use SMA or N-Type connectors and have integrated D-Sub control connectors for dc bias, enabled with TTL logic control, current-sense and temperature-sense functions. These rugged assemblies operate over a wide temperature range from -20 to +60°C and can withstand relative humidity exposure up to 95% maximum. To insure optimum baseplate temperature for highly reliable performance, Pasternack offers two new heatsink modules with dc-controlled cooling fans that are specifically designed for these power amplifiers.

“The addition of these new high power amplifiers offers our customers more choices to address applications requiring a small form factor, high power, RF amplifier that utilizes leading-edge semiconductor technology, with the benefit of high linearity and efficiency, and wide dynamic range over a broad frequency range,” said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack’s new class AB, high power amplifiers and heatsinks are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

