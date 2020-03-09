Pasternack expands mmWave antenna line

RF component manufacturer Pasternack has added some 54 models to its line of mmWave antennas for 5G and other applications.
Additions include five new categories of high frequency waveguide antennas are now available to address point-to-point and point-to-multi-point wireless applications, including
- Probe Waveguide Antennas to 170 GHz with 6.5 dBi of gain
- Dual Polarized Waveguide Antennas to 110 GHz with 13-20 dBi of gain
- Corner Reflector Antennas with .02 m2-16,000 m2 radar cross sections
- Sector Waveguide Antennas to 40 GHz with 6dBi of gain
- Waveguide antenna mounting fixtures designed to work with UG383/U,UG385/U, UG387/U, UG595/U, UG599/U and UG1530/U flanges.