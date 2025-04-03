Expanded line of fiber optic cable assemblies

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand, has launched its first-ever fiber optic cable assemblies line. Pasternack offers both custom and standard lengths with same-day shipping and rapid technical support/

The new products encompass various solutions for telecommunications, data centers, military and aerospace, and other markets demanding high-speed, high-reliability connectivity solutions. The initial custom and fiber cable assemblies, the first in a series, include both simplex and duplex cables with LC, SC, ST and FC connectors.

Later this year, Pasternack will launch multifiber breakout cable assemblies in 4-, 6-, 8- and 12-fiber configurations, as well as a custom Online Cable Configurator. Future fiber optic products will feature single mode and multimode cables, with multi-fiber push on (MPO), Mil-Tac and IP68, and very small form factor (VSFF) connector options.

The new fiber optic cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

