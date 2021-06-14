High-power RF/microwave PIN diode coaxial packaged switches offer < 50 nsec switching speed

A new series of high-power RF and microwave PIN diode coaxial packaged switches are candidates for commercial and military radar, jamming systems, medical imaging, communications, and electronic warfare.

Pasternack’s new high-power RF and microwave PIN diode switches utilize GaN semiconductor technology. GaN and chip & wire technology in the manufacturing process ensures state-of-the-art power performance with excellent power-to-volume ratio that is ideal for broadband high power applications. These PIN diode switches offer excellent thermal properties and a significantly higher breakdown voltage that results in tolerating higher input power levels over broadband and narrowband RF and microwave frequencies. Because these are PIN diode designs, they also offer fast switching speed as low as < 50 nsec.

Other features include cold switching performance up to 100 watts CW RF input power, broad frequency band coverage ranging from dc to 18 GHz with reflective SPDT and SP4T PIN diode designs, TTL compatible driver circuitry for accurate logic control and compact coaxial packages. All units are EAR99-compliant and meet a series of environmental conditions for altitude, vibration, humidity and shock.

“These new GaN PIN diode switches benefit from excellent thermal properties, power to volume ratio, and higher breakdown voltage that results in state-of-the-art power handling capability in small compact packages. Furthermore, we offer these new high power PIN diode switches off-the-shelf with same-day shipping,” said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack’s new high-power RF and microwave PIN diode switches are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.