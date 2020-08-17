RF hybrid couplers operate up to 40 GHz

A hybrid coupler line expansion consists of 21 new models with a high-frequency operating range of up to 40 GHz for wide band applications. These coaxial designs feature SMA and 2.92-mm connectors. They are candidates for RF applications that require an even split of input and output ports with 90° or 180° phase shifts while maintaining high isolation between the ports. These hybrid couplers deliver

power handling capability of up to 100 W (CW). These new models provide good isolation and insertion loss performance with low return loss. The flat phase balance performance spans across the frequency range.

“We are happy to be able to offer these high-performance hybrid couplers to meet engineers’ immediate needs for small quantities of components for testing and proof-of-concept builds,” said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack’s new high-performance hybrid couplers are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

Pasternack, 17802 Fitch, Irvine, CA 92614, 949-261-1920, https://www.pasternack.com/