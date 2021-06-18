TAA-compliant waveguide horn antennas support 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz frequency range

A new series of standard gain waveguide horn antennas address a wide range of R&D, test and measurement, government/military, wireless communication and microwave radio systems applications.

Pasternack’s new waveguide horn antennas can be used in a broad variety of applications due to their high power handling capability, low loss, high directivity and near constant electrical performance. These standard gain waveguide horn antennas are available in a wide range of gain options, frequency support and sizes.

Features include 10, 15 and 20-dBi gain options, frequencies ranging from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz, L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka bands, WR-28 to WR-430 waveguide sizes, as well as Type-N, SMA, and 2.92-mm (Type-K) connector options. Additionally, these new waveguide horn antennas are made in the U.S. and are TAA-compliant.

“These new waveguide horn antennas provide a wide range of frequency options, as well as waveguide sizes to address just about every application. Furthermore, these new waveguide horn antennas are made in the US and are TAA-compliant, making them suitable for US government and military use,” said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack’s standard gain waveguide horn antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.