PC/104 systems gain secure signal routing

Acromag has introduced the Model APX4020 carrier cards to facilitate the integration of AcroPack I/O mezzanine modules into PC/104 computing environments. These carrier cards are available in PCIe/104 and PCI/104-Express formats, offering two module slots that accommodate AcroPack modules or full-size PCIe mini cards. The design supports a range of signal processing functions, including analog and discrete I/O, serial communication, avionics, and FPGA-based computing.

The APX4020 carrier cards feature dual 50-pin connectors, which simplify the connection between the I/O modules and field signals. This design eliminates the need for loose internal wiring, enhancing reliability and ease of integration. AcroPack modules are engineered for rugged environments where size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization is critical. These modules are well-suited for applications in defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors, supporting functions such as data acquisition and control, test and measurement, simulation, and communication.

AcroPack products are designed to improve upon the mini PCI Express architecture by incorporating a down-facing 100-pin connector. This configuration securely routes I/O signals through the carrier card to integrated external connectors, eliminating the need for internal cabling or system modifications. Additionally, an integrated conduction-cooling ring interfaces with an optional heat sink, enabling stable operation in higher temperature conditions.

With over 25 available I/O functions, the AcroPack series offers flexible expansion options for PC/104 computing stacks. The modules are compatible with embedded applications running on Linux®, Windows®, and VxWorks® operating systems, ensuring broad software support. The APX4020 carrier cards provide a solution for high-performance computing applications that require reliable and efficient I/O integration in compact, rugged environments.