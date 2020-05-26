PC-based scopes boast 5 GSa/sec real-time sampling and 4 GSa-deep memory

The 4-channel PicoScope 6000E Series 500-MHz oscilloscopes provide 8 to 12 bits of vertical resolution and up to 5 GSa/sec sampling rate with 4 GSa memory, allowing these scopes to display single-shot pulses with 200-psec time resolution. The three four-channel models added to the existing eight-channel 6000 series are the PicoScope 6403E with 300-MHz bandwidth and eight-bit A/D resolution, the PicoScope 6404E with 500-MHz bandwidth and eight-bit A/D resolution, and the PicoScope 6424E with 8, 10, or 12-bit “FlexRes” resolution. The screen update rate is a remarkable 300,000 waveforms per second.

All models can operate with an extra four bits of resolution with the enhanced vertical resolution software feature – a digital signal processing technique built into PicoScope 6. Additionally, these oscilloscopes offer 8 or 16 optional digital channels when using the plug-in TA369 MSO pods, enabling accurate time-correlation of analog and digital channels.

All 6000E models include a 14-bit 200 MS/sec 50-MHz arbitrary waveform generator (AWG). Its variable sample clock avoids the jitter on waveform edges seen with fixed-clock generators and allows generation of accurate frequencies down to 100 μHz. AWG waveforms can be created or edited using the built-in editor, imported from oscilloscope traces, loaded from a spreadsheet or exported to a .csv file. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface and hardware acceleration ensure that the display is smooth and responsive even with long captures. The free PicoScope 6 software includes decoders for over 20 serial protocols.

With up to a million points, PicoScope’s FFT spectrum display has excellent frequency resolution and a low noise floor. A click of a button will display a spectrum plot of the active channels, with a maximum frequency of up to 500 MHz. Using a 4K monitor attached to the controlling PC, PicoScope 6 software can display more than ten times the information of ordinary oscilloscopes. PicoScope software also supports dual monitors, allowing instrument control and waveforms displayed on one, and large data sets from serial protocol decoders or DeepMeasure results on the second monitor.

An optional Pico Oscilloscope Probe Positioning System holds a test board firmly, as well as positioning probes hands-free for up to eight probes simultaneously. Probes with compression tips make contact with points of interest on a PCB and remain in contact while measurements are taken with PicoScope software.

The 6000E’s four or eight analog channels have the timing and amplitude resolution needed to reveal signal integrity challenges such as glitches, runts, dropouts, noise, distortion and ringing. This series gives the waveform memory, resolution and analysis tools needed to test today’s high-performance embedded computers and next-generation embedded system designs. The 6000E oscilloscopes are ideal for design engineers working with signal processing, power electronics, mechatronics, and automotive designs, and for researchers and scientists working on multi-channel high-performance experiments in physics labs, particle accelerators, and similar facilities. Supported by the PicoScope 6 software, these devices offer an ideal, cost-effective package for design, research, test, education, service, and repair.

The compact design of the PicoScope 6000E (9.7×7.6×2.5 in) means that it fits easily on any workbench, whether in the laboratory or at home. Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, all of the PicoScope 6000E oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. its USA technical distributor.

For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit http://www.saelig.com/category/picoscope-6000.htm.