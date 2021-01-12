PC-based scopes provide up to eight 12-bit channels

The PicoScope PS4000A Series of 20-MHz USB 3.0-connected PC oscilloscopes provide two, four, or eight high-resolution analog channels. These portable scopes have a compact footprint with BNC connectors that accept all common probes and accessories. With a high vertical resolution of 12 bits, 20-MHz bandwidth, 256-MSa buffer memory, and a fast sampling rate of 80 MS/sec, the PicoScope 4000A series has the advanced measurement power and functionality to provide precision results. The PicoScope 4000A Series is unlike conventional oscilloscopes with 8-bit resolution and limited capture memory, or card-based digitizers that require an expensive mainframe. The 12 bits of hardware resolution extends to 16 bits using the Resolution Enhancement mode. These scopes include a built-in Signal Generator/AWG, and a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface that both powers the instrument and delivers 480Mbit/s communications to the host PC.

PS4000A scopes can analyze serial buses such as UART, I2C, SPI, CAN and LIN plus control and driver signals without needing any additional software other than the complimentary PicoScope 6 package. The user interface with time- and frequency-domain waveform views provides automatic measurements of important waveform parameters for up to 1M waveform cycles with each triggered acquisition. PicoScope 6 software has an SDK that gives users direct programming control of the hardware for custom applications. These scopes also work with the PicoLog 6 data logging software for lower-speed long-duration captures.

With the provided software, it is easy to view audio, ultrasonic, vibration and power waveforms, analyze timing of complex systems, and perform a wide range of precision measurement tasks on multiple inputs at the same time. The 4000A series of oscilloscopes suits a wide range of electrical, mechanical, audio, Lidar, radar, ultrasonic, NDT, and predictive maintenance systems, providing precise measurements and analysis of repetitive or single-shot long-duration waveforms.

Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, the PicoScope PS4000A Series is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. the USA technical distributor.