PC104 I/0 modules upgrades ensure highly reliable performance in industrial environments

Embedded computing trailblazer WINSYSTEMS introduced three redesigned PC104 data-acquisition and control modules that simplify I/O expansion, support long-term availability for new designs, and provide a ready upgrade path for existing products. The PCM-MIO-A-1, PCM-UIO48C-16 and PCM-UIO96C-16 modules offer an additional 10 years of production life, plus form-, fit- and function-equivalent upgrades to the company’s previous generation of I/O modules.

WINSYSTEMS new PCM designs extend the 30-year legacy of PC104 I/O modules and retain their easy-to-implement interface. The big difference is in flexibility and functionality. The PCM-MIO-A-1, PCM-UIO48C-16, and PCM-UIO96C-16 designs incorporate a field-programmable gate array (FPGA) device to support customization and full backward capability. This supplants the previous application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) used to provide 48-channel digital I/O with event sense interrupts and individually programmable bits.

All three models have been designed and tested for enduring performance in temperature extremes of -40C to +85C. They also stand up to the challenging operating environments common to industrial, Mil/COTS, energy, and other applications that demand highly reliable embedded systems. In addition, all three provide 24 bidirectional lines capable of event-sense interrupt generation and support 12mA sink current per line.

The PCM-MIO-A-1 provides both analog and digital inputs and outputs. Its analog inputs consist of a 16-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) with sample-and-hold circuit and input ranges of 0 to 5V, 0 to 10V, ±5V, and ±10V. They accommodate any combination of up to 16 single-ended or eight differential input channels. Each channel is independently software-programmable for the input type and range.

Its analog outputs consist of eight 12-bit Digital-to-Analog converters (DAC) that generate output ranges of 0-5V, 0-10V, ±2.5V, ±5V, ±10V, and -2.5V to 7.5V. All output channels are also independently software-programmable.

Digital inputs/outputs built into both the PCM-MIO-A-1 and the PCM-UIO48C-16 feature 48 bidirectional lines with choice of Input, Output, or Output with Readback; the PCM-UIO96C-16 offers the same options for its 96 bidirectional lines.