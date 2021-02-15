PCB design tool integrated utilities for search and place symbols, footprints, and 3D models

ExpressPCB is excited to announce the release of its new Plus PCB Design Suite (ExpressSCH Plus and ExpressPCB Plus version 3.0). Highlights of the newly added features include an integrated search and download for components using SnapEDA, a schematic link between ExpressSCH Plus and ExpressPCB Plus, as well as netlist validation between the printed circuit board (PCB) layout and the schematic. These new features will drastically simplify component creation and library management, shortening the design time and increasing the accuracy of the PCB layout.

Historically, engineers have spent days – or even weeks – creating computer-aided design (CAD) models for each component in their circuit board designs, a time-consuming and error-prone process. With the advent of SnapEDA, engineers have benefitted from ready-to-use CAD models for their designs, made in collaboration with component suppliers, so that they can jump straight to design. This has allowed millions of engineers to accelerate bringing their designs to life while enabling them to focus on what they do best.

This new version of ExpressPCB includes direct integration with SnapEDA’s cloud-based libraries. Engineers can search SnapEDA’s database directly from ExpressSCH Plus, and then place symbols, footprints, and 3D models directly into their PCB designs, significantly boosting their design productivity.

ExpressPCB has been trusted by designers at some of the largest technology companies in the world for over 20 years, and this release will drastically improve their design cycle times. Not only is ExpressPCB Plus already the easiest tool to learn, now the time from download to design has been shortened and simplified making it a very powerful, integrated design tool.

ExpressPCB’s vision is to make PCB design readily available to every person on the planet. We help bring your ideas to life through powerful, easy to use, intuitive, capable, free to use PCB design software that is integrated into a world-class PCB manufacturer.