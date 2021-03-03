PCB-level EMI shielding components handle prototyping/production needs

Orbel has announced the latest development in shielding technology, the Groove-LocTM EMI Shield.

The Groove-Loc is a revolutionary way to prototype shielding for a printed circuit board. This two-part system consists of a bendable, formable fence strip and a locking cover. The fence can be shaped and trimmed to match most any rectangular footprint, and the locking cover can be ordered from Orbel’s catalog of pre-designed configurations or made-to-fit any custom footprint. The cover contains a groove along the inner walls that lock into dimples on the fence, creating a strong bond between the two components that are easily removable or replaceable. The quick assembly and strong bond make the Groove-Loc ideal for low to mid-volume production demands.

The Groove-Loc is made with a highly solderable Nickel Silver Alloy, which allows for shielding from medium to high levels of electromagnetic interference. Other materials are available upon request.