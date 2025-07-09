PCB-mount tactile switches come in three heights and force options

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the relaunch of its PTS647 Series Surface-Mounted Tactile Switch featuring significant design upgrades for improved noise performance, durability, and dust resistance. These enhancements make the PTS647 series ideal for applications that require a compact size, low-noise output, and long-lasting tactile feedback. (View the video).

Measuring just 4.5 x 4.5 mm, the PTS647 Series is designed for space-constrained PCB layouts and is available in three heights and actuation force options (1.0N, 1.8N, and 2.5N). Depending on configuration, it supports up to 500,000 actuations and delivers consistent tactile feedback in compact devices.

Key design enhancements in the new variants include: A redesigned actuator that prevents internal rotation and minimizes vibration-related noise; A dome-sealing tape for improved dust resistance and mechanical stability.

Littelfuse developed these improvements in response to the needs of a leading wireless speaker manufacturer, where even slight switch vibrations could interfere with audio fidelity. The resulting noise-reduction feature is now integrated across the updated PTS647 line, identified by an “N” in the part number.

Features and Benefits include: Compact footprint (4.5 x 4.5 mm): Optimized for small form factor applications; Low-profile options: Starting at 3.8 mm height; Long operating life: Up to 500,000 actuations; Tactile reliability: Clear, consistent feel for precise user interaction; Surface-mount design: Simplifies automated assembly; Low-noise performance: Reduces unwanted switch vibration and acoustic interference; Enhanced dust resistance: Ensures reliable performance in exposed environments.

Target Markets and Applications include: Consumer electronics: Audio equipment, headsets, cameras, imaging devices; Industrial systems: Telecom infrastructure, network equipment, access control systems; Medical devices: Monitoring and diagnostic interfaces requiring quiet operation.

The PTS647 Series continues to coexist with original part numbers, offering customers flexibility between legacy configurations and the new low-noise variants. Within the expanded Littelfuse/C&K tactile switch portfolio, the PTS647 line offers a compact and reliable choice for general-purpose designs. At the same time, the KSC Series provides a sealed, premium option for harsh or automotive environments.

The PTS647 Tactile Switches are available in tape and reel format, with quantities ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 units. Request samples through any authorized Littelfuse distributor worldwide.