PCEA adds June, September, November PCB design courses

PCEA Training announced that additional classes have been added for its industry-leading Certified Professional Circuit Designer (CPCD) training and certification program.

The five-day instructor-led course for printed circuit engineers, layout professionals, and other individuals currently serving in the design engineering industry or seeking to get into it will take place on the following dates: June 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, Sept. 12, 19, 25 Oct. 10, 17, Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1.

The classes cover the gamut of printed circuit design engineering, from layout, place, and route to specifications and materials to manufacturing methods. Schematic capture, signal integrity, and EMI/EMC are also part of the comprehensive program.

Each class is 40 hours long and includes a copy of Printed Circuit Engineering Professional, a 400-page handbook on circuit board design, and the optional certification exam recognized by the Printed Circuit Engineering Association (PCEA).

The last day to register for the June class is June 6.

There are no prerequisites to enroll. Upcoming classes will be held online. All courses are led by experienced instructors.

The course handbook, Printed Circuit Engineering Professional, was authored by Michael Creeden, Stephen Chavez, Rick Hartley, Susy Webb, and Gary Ferrari, industry veterans who combined have more than 200 years’ experience designing and building PCBs for all types of applications.