PCI serial interface offers configurable RS-232, RS-422, and RS-485 ports

Sealevel Systems announces the release of the 7804c PCI Serial Interface with eight field-selectable RS 232/422/485 asynchronous serial ports. The 7804c supports data rates exceeding 1 Mbps for industrial automation and control applications.

The range of configurability enabled by the 7804c PCI Serial Interface allows users to implement standard serial COM port requirements via RS-232. RS-422 mode can be used for long-distance device connections, or for applications where noise immunity and high data integrity are essential. For applications that capture data from multiple peripherals along a network, RS-485 can be implemented. Flexibility is maximized as the ports can be assigned a variety of electrical interface combinations while relying on a single 7804c. For use in extreme environments, the 7804c features a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 70°C. Sealevel’s SeaCOM software is included for easy installation and operation.

The main features of the 7804c PCI Serial Interface includes: (8) serial ports, individually configurable for RS-232, RS-422, or RS-485; Ultra high-speed UART with 256-byte Tx and Rx FIFOs; Supports asynchronous data rates exceeding 1 Mbps; Bus-derived 125 MHz BRG and clock prescaler support a wide range of baud rates; All modem control signals are implemented in RS-232 mode; Automatic RS-485 enable/disable in hardware; 0°C to 70°C operating temperature range;

The 7804c PCI Serial Interface is listed at $796 and available from stock; the serial card includes a 36-inch spider cable terminating to eight DB9M connectors.

