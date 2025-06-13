PCI SIG release PCIe 7.0 specification

PCI-SIG announced the official release of the PCI Express (PCIe) 7.0 specification, reaching 128.0 GT/s, to members. PCIe 7.0 specification targets data-driven applications like AI/ML, 800G Ethernet, cloud, and Quantum computing. Pathfinding for the PCIe 8.0 specification is already in progress to continue supporting the industry’s investments and product roadmaps in the PCIe technology ecosystem.

PCIe 7.0 Specification Features includes: Delivers 128.0 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration; Utilizes PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling and Flit-based encoding; Provides improved power efficiency; Maintains backwards compatibility with previous generations of PCIe technology.

To learn more about PCI-SIG, visit www.pcisig.com. PCI-SIG members can download the full specification here.